Fort Hunter Liggett Range Officer Reynaldo Vellido providing an overview of the Z8 Multipurpose Range Complex modernization projects at the May 27, 2025, ribbon cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9096875
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-OV743-9683
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Z8 Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
$5.6 Million Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) Modernization Complete
No keywords found.