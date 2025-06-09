Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:30 Photo ID: 9096876 VIRIN: 250527-A-OV743-9991 Resolution: 4552x3524 Size: 5.45 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Z8 ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.