Z8 ribbon cutting

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett celebrated the milestone upgrades of the Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) modernization project with a ribbon cutting ceremony, May 27, 2025. The $5.6 Million comprehensive project took two years and included range upgrades, a secure staging area for vehicles and a new bivouac site to provide cutting edge facilities for Warrior Readiness. Pictured L-R are Range Planner William Duckworth, the 79th Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. William Wilkerson and Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    $5.6 Million Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) Modernization Complete

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    modernization

