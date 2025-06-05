Z8 ribbon cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Hunter Liggett celebrated the milestone upgrades of the Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) modernization project with a ribbon cutting ceremony, May 27, 2025. The $5.6 Million comprehensive project took two years and included range upgrades, a secure staging area for vehicles and a new bivouac site to provide cutting edge facilities for Warrior Readiness. Pictured L-R are Range Planner William Duckworth, the 79th Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. William Wilkerson and Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter.