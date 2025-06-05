Z8 ribbon cutting

Fort Hunter Liggett celebrated the milestone upgrades of the Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) modernization project with a ribbon cutting ceremony, May 27, 2025. The $5.6 Million comprehensive project took two years and included range upgrades, a secure staging area for vehicles and a new bivouac site to provide cutting edge facilities for Warrior Readiness. Pictured L-R are Range Planner William Duckworth, the 79th Theater Sustainment Command Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. William Wilkerson and Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Trotter.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9096879
|VIRIN:
|250527-A-OV743-1464
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
$5.6 Million Multipurpose Range Complex (MPRC) Modernization Complete
