USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

250528-N-VM650-1032 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 28, 2025) A U.S. Sailor from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) holds fast on a steadying line connected to a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 05:44
|Photo ID:
|9096061
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-VM650-1032
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|571.14 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
