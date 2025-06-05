USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250528-N-VM650-1032 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 28, 2025) A U.S. Sailor from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) holds fast on a steadying line connected to a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)