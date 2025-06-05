250526-N-VM650-1135 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 26, 2025) A U.S. Sailor observes a damage control drill through a scuttle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 05:44
|Photo ID:
|9096051
|VIRIN:
|250526-N-VM650-1135
|Resolution:
|3289x2192
|Size:
|968.89 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.