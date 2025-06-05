Date Taken: 05.27.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 05:44 Photo ID: 9096053 VIRIN: 250527-N-VM650-1079 Resolution: 4000x2667 Size: 602.11 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.