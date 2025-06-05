USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250527-N-VM650-1271 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 27, 2025) A U.S. Sailor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) monitors the phone and distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)