250527-N-VM650-1123 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 27, 2025) U.S. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) heave around on a line during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|05.27.2025
|06.09.2025 05:44
|9096054
|250527-N-VM650-1123
|3360x2240
|1.01 MB
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|1
|0
This work, USS Wayne E. Meyer conducts operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS