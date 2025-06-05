Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Distribution at Westover [Image 4 of 4]

    Turbo Distribution at Westover

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron watch the arrival of a C-130H from the 103rd Airlift Wing during exercise Turbo Distribution at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The C-130H was simulating the delivery of cargo in a hostile environment for the airmen and Army soldiers.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 9095205
    VIRIN: 250314-F-BE796-1224
    Resolution: 2400x1529
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Turbo Distribution at Westover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Harold Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

