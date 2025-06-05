Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron watch the arrival of a C-130H from the 103rd Airlift Wing during exercise Turbo Distribution at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The C-130H was simulating the delivery of cargo in a hostile environment for the airmen and Army soldiers.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)