A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, from Dover Air Force Base, flies over the airfield during exercise Turbo Distribution at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The C-17 was performing a flyover before landing to offload cargo for troops on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)