A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, from Dover Air Force Base, flies over the airfield during exercise Turbo Distribution at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The C-17 was performing a flyover before landing to offload cargo for troops on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9095200
|VIRIN:
|250313-F-BE796-1225
|Resolution:
|2400x1444
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Distribution at Westover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Harold Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Turbo Distribution at Westover
No keywords found.