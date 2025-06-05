Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turbo Distribution at Westover [Image 2 of 4]

    Turbo Distribution at Westover

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron offload cargo onto a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during exercise Turbo Distribution at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The Army HEMTT delivered the cargo to the 155th Inland Cargo Transfer Company camped out on Dogpatch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 9095201
    VIRIN: 250314-F-BE796-1227
    Resolution: 2400x1356
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turbo Distribution at Westover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Harold Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

