U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron offload cargo onto a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck during exercise Turbo Distribution at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The Army HEMTT delivered the cargo to the 155th Inland Cargo Transfer Company camped out on Dogpatch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9095201
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-BE796-1227
|Resolution:
|2400x1356
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Turbo Distribution at Westover [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Harold Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Turbo Distribution at Westover
No keywords found.