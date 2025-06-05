WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. — More than 150 airmen and soldiers conducted round-the-clock aerial port and cargo transfer operations during United States Transportation Command’s Exercise Turbo Distribution, hosted on Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 12 through 17.

The joint exercise tested members from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron, from Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, N.J., and 155th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, from Fort Eustis, Va., in rapid airfield assessment and open aerial port operations and cargo movement through restrictive airfield conditions

Charles Carlin, 439th Airlift Wing plans and exercise director, said Turbo Distribution offered an opportunity to test and demonstrate how U.S. forces establish and sustain logistics operations under hostile conditions.

The exercise took place at the Dogpatch training area and marked the first event under a new 10-year agreement with USTRANSCOM, allowing Westover to host recurring large-scale joint operations. Westover's C-5M Galaxy mission allows for additional space and capability to support varying mission sets and operational requirements for partners across the Department of Defense.

“The event highlighted not only the airmen’s capabilities, but also the vital contributions of their sister services,” said Carlin. “And it demonstrated Westover’s ability to support the full spectrum of Department of Defense operations.”.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2025 Date Posted: 06.08.2025 18:00 Story ID: 500017 Location: US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Turbo Distribution at Westover, by SSgt Harold Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.