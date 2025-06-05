Turbo Distribution at Westover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force airman from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron guides a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) MK23 off a C-17 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The MTVR MK23 was transported and offloaded to simulate moving equipment into a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)