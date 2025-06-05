Turbo Distribution at Westover

A U.S. Air Force airman from the 621st Contingency Response Squadron guides a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) MK23 off a C-17 at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., March 14, 2025. The MTVR MK23 was transported and offloaded to simulate moving equipment into a hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9095203
|VIRIN:
|250314-F-BE796-1226
|Resolution:
|2400x1920
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
