Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run

U.S. Air Force airmen have water and snacks after the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. After completing the 5k for the fallen aerial port members, the United States Service Organization provided refreshments for the participants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)