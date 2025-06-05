Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force airmen high five each other on the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. This annual 5K run was dedicated to honoring the memory of fallen aerial port members who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)