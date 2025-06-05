Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michelle Reidel, 42nd Aerial Port Squadron first sergeant, gives directions to participants before the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. The run was a 5k held in honor of fallen aerial port members who lost their lives in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)