Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run

U.S. Air Force airmen line up for the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. The 42nd and 58th Aerial Port Squadron first sergeants led participants at the start of the run by carrying the unit guidons. The two squadrons host the run annually to honor fallen aerial porters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)