U.S. Air Force airmen from the 42nd and 58th Aerial Port Squadrons run the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. The two units ran together to honor the fallen aerial porters who had given their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 17:43
|Photo ID:
|9095166
|VIRIN:
|250608-F-BE796-1161
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Harold Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.