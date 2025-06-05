Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross 

    439th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen from the 42nd and 58th Aerial Port Squadrons run the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. The two units ran together to honor the fallen aerial porters who had given their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 17:43
