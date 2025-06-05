Westover Aerial Porter Memorial Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force airmen from the 42nd and 58th Aerial Port Squadrons run the annual Port Dawg Memorial Run at Westover Air Reserve Base, Mass., June 8, 2025. The two units ran together to honor the fallen aerial porters who had given their lives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Harold Gross)