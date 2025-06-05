Debris removal site visit in Las Flores Canyon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alex Sutton, a quality assurance inspector, conducts quality assurance at a debris removal in Las Flores Canyon, June 4. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.