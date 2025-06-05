Debris removal site visit in Las Flores Canyon

Debris removal in Las Flores Canyon, June 4. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2025 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9093933
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-AB038-1038
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|LAS FLORES CANYON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
