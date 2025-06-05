Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris removal site visit in Las Flores Canyon [Image 1 of 11]

    Debris removal site visit in Las Flores Canyon

    LAS FLORES CANYON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Debris removal in Las Flores Canyon, June 4. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.08.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 9093922
    VIRIN: 250604-A-AB038-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: LAS FLORES CANYON, CALIFORNIA, US
    USACE
    debris removal
    Los Angeles District
    South Pacific Division
    LAWildfires25

