Debris removal site visit in Las Flores Canyon

Tina Shivel, Critical Incident Stress Management peer supporter, at a debris removal site in Las Flores Canyon, June 4. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues working with local, state and federal partners to include FEMA, as we support survivors impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. USACE photo by Melanie Peterson.