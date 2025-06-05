Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truck Rodeo

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Maj. Derek Cobb 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 220th and 655th Transportation Companies compete in the truck rodeo at Fort Eustis, Virginia, to build their proficiency at transporter skills during operation Mojave Falcon 2025 on June 7, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command)

