U.S. Army Reserve Soldier assigned to the 220th Transportation Company competes in the truck rodeo at Fort Eustis, Virginia, to build transporter proficiency skills during operation Mojave Falcon 2025 on June 7, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command)