Truck Rodeo

U.S. Army Reserve unit 220th Transportation Company guidon displayed in a motor pool in Fort Eustis, Virginia, during operation Mojave Falcon 2025 on June 7, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command)