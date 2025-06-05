Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 220th and 655th Transportation Companies compete in the truck rodeo at Fort Eustis, Virginia, to build their proficiency at transporter skills during operation Mojave Falcon 2025 on June 7, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command)