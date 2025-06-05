U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Luis Maldonado assigned to the 220th Transportation Company goes over important aspects of vehicle maintenance in Fort Eustis, Virginia, prior to a truck rodeo during operation Mojave Falcon 2025 on June 7, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9093379
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-FU399-4670
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truck Rodeo [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.