Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Luis Maldonado assigned to the 220th Transportation Company goes over important aspects of vehicle maintenance in Fort Eustis, Virginia, prior to a truck rodeo during operation Mojave Falcon 2025 on June 7, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Derek Cobb, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command)