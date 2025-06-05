Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMXS Corrosion Control [Image 5 of 5]

    AMXS Corrosion Control

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Airman First Class John D. Lunsford III, an airlift/special mission maintenance specialist with the 164th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes debris from a C-17 Globemaster III at the Memphis Air National Guard Base, June 3, 2025. The task is part of the aircraft wash process, conducted after a specific number of flight hours and cycles. The wash supports a preliminary inspection ahead of the home station check to help ensure the aircraft remains safe and mission-ready. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman TráVonna Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9093182
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-UM667-1442
    Resolution: 3675x5524
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, AMXS Corrosion Control [Image 5 of 5], by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #contentcollectionweek #AMC #TeamMemphis #C-17 #readiness

