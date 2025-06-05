Airman First Class Patrick Parsels, an airlift/special mission maintenance specialist with the 164th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes debris from the floor of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Memphis Air National Guard Base, June 3, 2025. This step is part of the aircraft wash process, conducted after a designated number of flight hours and cycles. The wash supports a preliminary inspection ahead of the home station check, helping ensure the aircraft remains safe and mission-ready. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman TráVonna Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9093153
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-UM667-2294
|Resolution:
|4083x2717
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMXS Corrosion Control [Image 5 of 5], by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.