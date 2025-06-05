Airman First Class John D. Lunsford III, an airlift?special mission maintenance specialist with the 164th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes deteriorating sealant from the floor of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Memphis Air National Guard Base, June 3, 2025. The task is part of the aircraft wash process, conducted after a specific number of flight hours and cycles. The wash supports a preliminary inspection ahead of the home station check to help ensure the aircraft remains safe and mission-ready. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman TráVonna Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 17:24
|Photo ID:
|9093171
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-UM667-3211
|Resolution:
|5294x3522
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMXS Corrosion Control [Image 5 of 5], by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.