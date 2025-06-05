Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMXS Corrosion Control

    AMXS Corrosion Control

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman TraVonna Hawkins 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Airman First Class John D. Lunsford III, an airlift?special mission maintenance specialist with the 164th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, flips cargo floor rollers in a C-17 Globemaster III at the Memphis Air National Guard Base, June 3, 2025. The task is part of the aircraft wash process, conducted after a specific number of flight hours and cycles. The wash supports a preliminary inspection ahead of the home station check to help ensure the aircraft remains safe and mission-ready. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman TráVonna Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 17:24
    Photo ID: 9093180
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-UM667-5890
    Resolution: 4990x3320
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, AMXS Corrosion Control [Image 5 of 5], by SrA TraVonna Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

