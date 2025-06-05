AMXS Corrosion Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman First Class John D. Lunsford III, an airlift/special mission maintenance specialist with the 164th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, removes deteriorating sealant from the floor of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Memphis Air National Guard Base, June 3, 2025. The task is part of the aircraft wash process, conducted after a specific number of flight hours and cycles. The wash supports a preliminary inspection ahead of the home station check to help ensure the aircraft remains safe and mission-ready. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman TráVonna Hawkins)