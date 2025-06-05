V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French official delivers opening remarks during a ceremony honoring Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s legacy in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. Held near the Father Maternowski Memorial, the event marked the 81st anniversary of D-Day and reflected the enduring Franco-American alliance built on shared sacrifice and a commitment to peace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)