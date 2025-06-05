Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A French official delivers opening remarks during a ceremony honoring Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s legacy in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. Held near the Father Maternowski Memorial, the event marked the 81st anniversary of D-Day and reflected the enduring Franco-American alliance built on shared sacrifice and a commitment to peace. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 07:27
    Photo ID: 9092104
    VIRIN: 250607-A-XP230-1555
    Resolution: 8128x5421
    Size: 14.51 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    V Corps
    DDay
    Framce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download