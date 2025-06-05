Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    Retired British Army Maj. Gary Piggott, MBE, looks skyward as a C-130 Hercules soars overhead during the Eisenhower Legacy Ceremony in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. A veteran of every major British conflict since Northern Ireland and a decorated officer of the Coldstream Guards, Piggott now preserves the legacy of Operation Overlord through battlefield tours in Normandy. His presence at the ceremony underscores the enduring bond between Allied nations and their shared commitment to honoring the past. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 07:27
    VIRIN: 250607-A-XP230-8737
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    This work, V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Normandy
    V Corps
    DDay
    Framce

