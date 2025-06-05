V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired British Army Maj. Gary Piggott, MBE, looks skyward as a C-130 Hercules soars overhead during the Eisenhower Legacy Ceremony in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. A veteran of every major British conflict since Northern Ireland and a decorated officer of the Coldstream Guards, Piggott now preserves the legacy of Operation Overlord through battlefield tours in Normandy. His presence at the ceremony underscores the enduring bond between Allied nations and their shared commitment to honoring the past. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)