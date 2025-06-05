V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

Soldiers from V Corps' Best Squad, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, render honors during a ceremony at the Eisenhower Monument near the Father Maternowski Memorial in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 81st anniversary of D-Day and honored Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s enduring legacy of leadership, unity, and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9092103
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-XP230-1110
|Resolution:
|5913x4108
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
