V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

Soldiers from V Corps' Best Squad, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, render honors during a ceremony at the Eisenhower Monument near the Father Maternowski Memorial in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the 81st anniversary of D-Day and honored Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s enduring legacy of leadership, unity, and sacrifice. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)