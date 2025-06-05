V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees observe a moment of reflection during the Eisenhower Monument ceremony in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The event commemorated the 81st anniversary of D-Day and honored the sacrifices of Allied forces who fought to liberate Europe from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)