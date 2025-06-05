Attendees observe a moment of reflection during the Eisenhower Monument ceremony in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The event commemorated the 81st anniversary of D-Day and honored the sacrifices of Allied forces who fought to liberate Europe from tyranny. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 07:27
|Photo ID:
|9092101
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-XP230-7908
|Resolution:
|6417x4288
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
No keywords found.