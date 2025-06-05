V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, delivers remarks at the Eisenhower Monument ceremony in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The backdrop featured a historic photo of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Gen. Charles de Gaulle, symbolizing Allied unity and shared purpose during the liberation of Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)