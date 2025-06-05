Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of V Corps, delivers remarks at the Eisenhower Monument ceremony in Amfreville, France, June 7, 2025. The backdrop featured a historic photo of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Gen. Charles de Gaulle, symbolizing Allied unity and shared purpose during the liberation of Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyler Brock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 07:27
    Photo ID: 9092102
    VIRIN: 250607-A-XP230-8696
    Resolution: 4296x7360
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tyler Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony
    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    V Corps Commander Honors Eisenhower’s Legacy at Amfreville Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    V Corps
    DDay
    Framce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download