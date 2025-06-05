U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)