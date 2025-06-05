Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, delivers remarks at commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 00:59
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
