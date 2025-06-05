Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

    VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Division participate in a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 00:59
    Photo ID: 9091838
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-SM601-5033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach
    U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF
    National Guard
    DDay
    Dday81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download