U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph A. DiNonno, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, participates in a wreath laying at a commemoration ceremony honoring U.S. National Guard Soldiers and members of the British Royal Air Force at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2025 00:59
|Photo ID:
|9091841
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-SM601-5028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.03 MB
|Location:
|VIERVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS