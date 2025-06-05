U.S. National Guard, British RAF honored in D-Day ceremony at Omaha Beach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe & Africa Band provide musical accompaniment to D-Day commemoration ceremony held at the National Guard Monument at Omaha Beach June 6, 2025, in Vierville-sur-Mer, in Normandy, France. The ceremony honored U.S. and British Soldiers who landed on the beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. More than 600 U.S. service members, including 30 from the 29th ID, are in Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)