U.S. Navy Sailor participates in a combat-realistic scenario in combined live-fly, virtual, and constructive operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., on Feb. 13, 2025. BE 25-1 is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment across approximately 7.7 million square miles. (Computer screens and papers were blurred for security purposes; photo cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel.)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 21:06
|Photo ID:
|9091526
|VIRIN:
|250213-F-PO220-2001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
Command and Control