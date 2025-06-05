Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7]

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    U.S. Navy Sailor participates in a combat-realistic scenario in combined live-fly, virtual, and constructive operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., on Feb. 13, 2025. BE 25-1 is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment across approximately 7.7 million square miles. (Computer screens and papers were blurred for security purposes; photo cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel.)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9091526
    VIRIN: 250213-F-PO220-2001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    United States Navy
    505th Combat Training Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    virtual and constructive exercise

