Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Navy Sailor participates in a combat-realistic scenario in combined live-fly, virtual, and constructive operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Hurlburt Field, Fla., on Feb. 13, 2025. BE 25-1 is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment across approximately 7.7 million square miles. (Computer screens and papers were blurred for security purposes; photo cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Keel.)