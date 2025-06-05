Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and United States operational command and control members serving in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1’s Air Operations Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2025. BE is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo.)
02.12.2025
06.06.2025
9091523
250212-F-FS315-3003
6000x4000
15.88 MB
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
3
0
Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
