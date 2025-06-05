Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 4 of 7]

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and United States operational command and control members serving in Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1’s Air Operations Center at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2025. BE is a large scale live-fly, virtual and constructive exercise, designed to employ command and control through rapid reaction, coordination, and integration of weapon systems in a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo.)

    Command and Control

    ACE
    Indo-Pacific
    505th Command and Control Wing
    operational command and control
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    coalition integrated exercise

