Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Baker, 13th Air Task Force deputy commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, left, and 13th ATF Airmen participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 13, 2025. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenarios, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Whiteboard was blurred for security purposes and photo was cropped to focus on subject.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)