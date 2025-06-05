Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Photo by Debora Henley 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    A Royal Australian Air Force member observes U.S. Marines participating in exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 13, 2025. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenarios, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance.
    (Security badges and computer screens were blurred for security reasons; photo was cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 21:06
    Photo ID: 9091525
    VIRIN: 250213-F-ES928-4003
    Resolution: 3002x4503
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle [Image 7 of 7], by Debora Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle
    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Command and Control

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Air Force
    Indo-Pacific
    505th Command and Control Wing
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    coalition integrated exercise
    Distributed Mission Operations Center (DMOC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download