Strategic Integration and Deterrence Take Center Stage in Bamboo Eagle

U.S. Marines participate in a combat-realistic scenario in combined live-fly, virtual, and constructive operations during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at the 705th Combat Training Squadron’s Distributed Mission Operations Center, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 13, 2025. Exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1 executed live-fly operations in the eastern Pacific and a simultaneous 24-hour live, virtual, and constructive rolling scenarios, tackling issues involving distributed command and control, communications degradation, logistics and sustainment challenges, and tyranny of distance. (Security badges were blurred for security purposes; photo cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Deb Henley)