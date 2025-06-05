79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron performs through-flight maintenance inspections on an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. The HC-130J is the United States Air Force's only fixed-wing dedicated personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9090429
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-QO903-1268
|Resolution:
|4976x3554
|Size:
|417.98 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
