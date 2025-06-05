Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron performs through-flight maintenance inspections on an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. The HC-130J is the United States Air Force's only fixed-wing dedicated personnel recovery platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9090429
    VIRIN: 250605-F-QO903-1268
    Resolution: 4976x3554
    Size: 417.98 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance
    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance
    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance
    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance
    79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Maintenance
    Air Power
    79th RGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download