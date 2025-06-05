U.S. Airmen assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron perform through-flight maintenance inspections on an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. Through-flight maintenance is essential to ensuring the aircraft are properly received upon returning to base and ready to accomplish the next mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:19
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
This work, 79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.