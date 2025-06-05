79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron cleans the windows of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. Airmen from the 79th RGS completed multiple maintenance inspections and tasks during the flight recovery process of the HC-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)