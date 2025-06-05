79th RGS Aircraft Recovery and through-flight maintenance

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Generation Squadron cleans the windows of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 5, 2025. Airmen from the 79th RGS completed multiple maintenance inspections and tasks during the flight recovery process of the HC-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9090430
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-QO903-1345
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|404.74 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
